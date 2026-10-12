Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, accused U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper of allegedly organizing oil-smuggling operations through the Strait of Hormuz involving military personnel from the United Arab Emirates. He made the statement in an interview with Iranian state television channel Press TV, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Rezaei, Cooper allegedly directed operations in which five or six small vessels transferred oil to large tankers. The Iranian official also claims that Iranian forces had struck five or six vessels linked to such operations every night over the past two or three months.

The United States and the UAE did not immediately comment on these accusations.

Claims of control over the strait

Rezaei rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that the Strait of Hormuz is open. He insists that Iran retains control over the strategic waterway and intends to ensure, in his words, peace and security in the region there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Iranian official said that shipping volumes through the strait remain significantly below prewar levels. He also accused Washington and its regional allies of using smuggling networks to transport oil through this waterway.

Threat to technological infrastructure

Rezaei warned that if the United States launches a new attack on Iran, Tehran could strike technological infrastructure linked to the United States in the region. He mentioned cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and other sites, estimating their combined value at more than $2 trillion.

He also said Iran was ready to deploy additional military capabilities if hostilities resume. According to Anadolu Agency, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, and in June Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Its implementation stalled due to disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read us on