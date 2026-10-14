Israel has stepped up preparations for a possible ground or maritime attack by the Houthis from Yemen. As the Jerusalem Post reports, Israeli defense officials assess the threat posed by the group as having increased amid its hostilities with Saudi Arabia.

Preparations in the Eilat area

Israel is on heightened alert over Houthi efforts to develop capabilities for attacks by land and sea. As part of these measures, the Israel Defense Forces are expected to establish a fire coordination center in the Edom Division.

According to defense officials, over the past two years the Houthis have published videos of exercises simulating ground raids against Israel. The scenarios included mock-ups of military positions and fortified guard towers. In recent weeks and months, representatives of the group have also increasingly warned of possible ground attacks, including against Israel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coordination of military units

Israeli forces maintain reserve and rapid-response forces in the Eilat area, conduct exercises, deploy weapons systems, and strengthen cooperation among ground, naval, and air units. The measures also include reducing response times and conducting joint training with the Israel Police and the Border Police operating in the area.

Officials do not rule out that the Houthis could significantly intensify attacks on Saudi Arabian territory. In their assessment, this could prompt Riyadh to strengthen its military response and draw U.S. military personnel into a more intense confrontation. Under such a scenario, the Houthis could attack U.S. interests in Israel, according to Israeli assessments.

Cooperation with the United States

One defense official said that the Houthis have long ceased to be viewed merely as Iranian proxies, as they demonstrate operational independence in actions against Saudi Arabia. The Israel Defense Forces and U.S. Central Command are coordinating operational and intelligence work to improve early-warning mechanisms and reduce the risk of a surprise attack.

Read us on