Pakistan's electronic media regulator Pemra has ordered all satellite television channels to refrain from broadcasting, rebroadcasting and live coverage of “unpleasant” incidents, including explosions, shootings and terrorist attacks. The order is dated October 13, Dawn reports.

Only verified information

According to the order, television channels must disseminate only verified information confirmed by the relevant institution or law enforcement agency. Pemra also required the effective use of the broadcast delay mechanism.

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Channels must establish an independent editorial board in accordance with Pemra legal provisions. The regulator referred to a 2018 Supreme Court of Pakistan ruling in a suo motu case and a 2022 Islamabad High Court ruling concerning the procedure for using the broadcast delay mechanism.

Warning of liability

Pemra warned that, in the event of non-compliance with the requirements, it may take legal action under sections 29-A, 30 and 33 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002. The document also mentions a similar directive issued by the regulator in February 2023.

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