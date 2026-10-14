Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has signed a decree regulating digital platforms and protecting children and adolescents from harmful content on the internet. Anadolu Agency reports.

Sheinbaum said that the platforms had agreed to comply with the new requirements and requested one month to prepare their systems. According to her, if there is no progress, the measures may be enshrined in law, which would provide for sanctions against platforms.

Requirements for platforms

The decree prohibits digital platforms from giving minors access to materials that promote sexual violence, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, bullying and other harmful content.

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Platforms must also promptly identify and remove accounts and materials that promote or generate violent behavior. Requirements include content age ratings and verification of users' ages.

Reporting threats to life

Companies must inform the authorities about content that poses a threat to life. A 24-hour contact point is provided to facilitate investigations.

Presidential legal adviser María Luisa Alcalde Luján said she had discussed the decree with representatives of Meta, TikTok, Google, Microsoft and other digital platforms. The Ministries of Public Education and Health will ensure access to the Línea de la Vida psychological support line, while authorities will also provide a guide on emotional awareness.

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