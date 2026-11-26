Israel has for the first time conducted joint tests with the United States of about 20 systems designed to counter modern drones. This was reported by Israel’s Ministry of Defense, The Jerusalem Post writes. The ministry did not disclose the exact timing of the tests.

Black Sands tests

The tests took place as part of the Black Sands series of events, jointly coordinated by Israeli and US bodies. The participants include the Directorate of Research and Development and Innovation, US Central Command, Central Command Special Operations Command, the Office of Naval Research, and Joint Interagency Task Force 401.

Leading Israeli and US private security companies also took part in the tests. According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the systems were tested under scenarios simulating drone threats and operational challenges for both countries in order to assess whether they met operational needs.

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The threat of FPV drones

As the publication notes, at the beginning of 2026, Hezbollah used FPV drones controlled via fiber-optic cables. This method of control allowed them to bypass Israeli electronic warfare jamming systems.

According to The Jerusalem Post, more Israeli military personnel were killed or wounded by Hezbollah’s FPV drones in 2026 than by several hundred Iranian ballistic missiles. The publication attributes this to Israel being better prepared for the threat of ballistic missiles.

According to the source, Israel is working on specialized infantry weapons, nets, cable-cutting systems, radars, and means of engaging drones. Dani Gold, head of Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, said that countering drones requires constant technological innovation and close cooperation with partners.

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