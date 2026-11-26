TV host Naila Asker-zade, who is said to be the common-law wife of Andrei Kostin, head of Russia’s VTB Bank, has invested in a crypto project led by Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

This was reported by “Important Stories,” citing internal documents from Deutsche Bank. In the bank’s 2019 report, Asker-zade was listed among investors who raised suspicions in the finance department.

The amount of her investment is unknown. In the first phase, Durov raised $20 million; in the second, $1 million.

In 2018, Telegram raised $1.7 billion to create the TON blockchain platform, launch the Gram cryptocurrency, and develop the messaging app. However, the cryptocurrency could not be launched due to objections from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which deemed the sale of tokens illegal. In 2020, Telegram agreed to refund over $1 billion to investors.

Among other TON investors was Olga Gruzdeva, the wife of Russian billionaire and former governor of the Tula Region, Vladimir Gruzdev. According to Deutsche Bank documents, she invested $40 million. Lamesa Holding, a company linked to billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, is also mentioned among the Gram buyers.

Shares of the Russian state-owned bank VTB fell to a historic low of 49.86 rubles per share. For the first time in history, their value dropped below par value. One of the reasons for the decline was the impact of Ukrainian drone strikes on the Wildberries and Ozon marketplaces, with which the bank has financial ties.

As of July 29, the Russian state-owned bank VTB is beginning to cut staff amid deteriorating financial performance, rising loan defaults, and a drop in share prices to historic lows.

The VTB Group plans to carry out “selective” workforce optimization.

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