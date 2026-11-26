The Azerbaijani company Caspian Drilling Company, a subsidiary of the state-owned oil company SOCAR, has begun drilling the Sifra North 01 exploratory gas well in southern Israel on behalf of Mosestro, according to the Azerbaijani news agency APA.

Work began on November 22, 2026, and an Azerbaijani integrated drilling services trust is also involved in the project.

Information regarding the potential volume of natural gas reserves and the estimated timeline for completing the exploration work has not yet been disclosed.

Source: Azerbaijani news agency APA.

Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil and gas company SOCAR has signed an agreement in the U.S. with the American company Comstock to acquire stakes in gas assets in the Haynesville shale formation and in the infrastructure business. The deal is valued at $1.65 billion.

Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company SOCAR is in talks to sell its natural gas distribution business in Turkey.

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