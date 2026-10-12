Israeli forces shelled several areas of southern Lebanon with artillery and heavy machine guns on Monday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Lebanon’s National News Agency, NNA.

Shelling in several areas

According to NNA, the Al-Arayish area in Haris, Wadi al-Saluki, and the outskirts of Shaqra, Kfar Tebnit and Wadi Zibqin came under artillery shelling overnight. Heavy machine-gun fire was directed at the area between Kfar Tebnit and Zawtar al-Sharqiya, as well as the Wadi al-Hujayr area toward the town of Ghandourieh in Nabatieh province.

Artillery fire also targeted Mansouri in the Tyre district, areas near Yater, and valleys near Beit Lif and Srebbine in the Bint Jbeil district.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for residents

Local authorities in the towns of Frun and Yater urged residents not to enter olive groves without consulting the relevant services. They cited the possible presence of cluster munitions and landmines that may have remained after previous Israeli attacks.

In Frun, a man was killed by a mine explosion while inspecting his olive grove, NNA reported. Another man was killed in Yater after being targeted by Israeli forces, the agency added.

Lebanese authorities say that 4,386 people have been killed and another 12,413 injured in Israeli attacks in the country since March 2. On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement providing for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army there. According to Anadolu Agency, despite the agreement, Israel continues attacks in southern Lebanon and retains control over certain areas.

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