Israeli forces raided the offices of Palestinian non-governmental organisations and the courtyard of the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Raids on organisation offices

On Tuesday, Israeli forces searched the premises of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association in Ramallah. Addameer works to protect prisoners’ rights.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Nida Ibrahim, Israeli forces seized equipment belonging to Addameer during the raid. She said Israeli forces had previously shut down the organisation, while the Israeli military and authorities consider it a terrorist organisation.

Snipers near the medical complex

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli snipers were positioned near the entrances to the Palestinian Medical Complex. According to Al Jazeera, it is the largest public medical facility in the occupied West Bank.

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