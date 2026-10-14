The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) published an analysis in which its author, Ella Rosenberg, argues that the distinction between Hezbollah’s political and military wings in the European Union may enable the group to launder money, including funds potentially obtained from human trafficking. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Rosenberg, a senior fellow at the JCFA and a member of the Dvorah forum, stated that the EU has not placed Hezbollah’s political wing on its list of terrorist organizations. In her assessment, this allows the Iran-backed group to conduct fundraising activities more freely. She also believes that proceeds from human trafficking in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East may have been laundered through front companies, charitable organizations and trade networks in Europe.

Claims about criminal networks

The article states that enforcement of Lebanon’s 2011 law criminalizing human trafficking has allegedly been weakened, in Rosenberg’s view, by corruption and Hezbollah’s influence. The author referred to reports from 2016 about the alleged cooperation of officials linked to the group with sexual exploitation networks.

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Rosenberg also claims that Hezbollah-linked logistics hubs in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay allegedly interacted with human traffickers and cartel members. According to her account, people who fell into debt bondage because of high transportation fees could have been forced into labor or illegal activity. Criminal groups mentioned in the article include the Los Zetas cartel.

Questions about the origin of the money

The author of the analysis also wrote about Hezbollah’s alleged involvement in the trade of “blood diamonds” and drugs in West and Central Africa. She suggested that the group may use cash transportation, real estate transactions and automobile transactions to transfer funds to Beirut while circumventing sanctions.

The origin of Hezbollah’s money has been discussed following reports of a possible transfer of $200 million from Iran to support people displaced by the war with Israel. The U.S. State Department called the initial report a fabrication. At the same time, several days later Hezbollah announced financial assistance of up to $14,000 for displaced families. Lebanese MP Fouad Makhzoumi said that he has serious questions about the sources of these funds, their importation and their distribution outside the official financial system.

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