Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s former special envoy for Ukraine, stated that Vladimir Putin is trying to use the U.S. president and the approaching U.S. elections to achieve his own goals. According to Kellogg, the Russian leader’s actions indicate that he is acting from a position of weakness.

Commenting on the controversial diesel deal between Washington and Moscow, the retired lieutenant general emphasized that the Russian dictator is simply manipulating the situation, and most people in the U.S. understand this perfectly well.

Kellogg called for granting Ukraine complete freedom of action to strike targets on Russian territory in response to Russian aggression, sharply diverging from Trump’s calls to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries. Citing the experience of the Vietnam War, he stressed that the enemy must not be allowed any safe “sanctuaries,” and he called Trump’s statements and demands on Kyiv nothing more than “information noise.”

According to the former diplomat’s assessment, Russia is incapable of winning the war and is merely dragging it out, inflicting enormous losses on itself. Kellogg noted that Russia’s total casualties have already reached 1.2–1.5 million people, which significantly exceeds the Soviet Union’s losses in Afghanistan and indicates the weakness of the Kremlin’s position given the reality on the battlefield.

Bloomberg reports on this.

Earlier, Kellogg supported Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Prior to that, Kellogg explained the reason for the pause in Patriot production in Ukraine.

Kellogg also explained why Russia began attacking Ukraine during his visits.

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