Togo’s head of government, Faure Gnassingbé, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on October 13, 2026, during an official visit to the country. The meeting was reported by The Rio Times, citing Togo’s state portal République Togolaise and China’s Xinhua news agency.

Gnassingbé’s visit runs from October 9 to 16 at the invitation of Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang. China’s Foreign Ministry also announced his talks with Li Qiang and a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. This is Gnassingbé’s seventh official visit to China.

Cooperation in the agricultural sector

At the beginning of the trip, Gnassingbé visited a smart agriculture demonstration park in Yangling, Shaanxi Province. Artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technologies are used there to increase yields and agricultural production efficiency.

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The Kara region in northern Togo and Shaanxi Province signed a memorandum of understanding. The document covers decentralized cooperation in agriculture, energy, environmental protection and natural resource management. Projects, financing and mechanisms for implementing the agreements have not yet been determined.

Ports and investment

On October 11, Gnassingbé visited the port city of Xiamen in Fujian Province, where he toured the museum of the special economic zone and an oceanographic institute. Togo’s official portal compared Xiamen’s development model with Lomé’s plans to develop a deep-water port and the Adétikopé industrial platform.

Trade turnover between Togo and China reached $5.4 billion in 2025, approximately 55% more than a year earlier. The Togolese side stated that it seeks to give new momentum to bilateral ties, which were elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2024. Initial reports from Lomé and Beijing contained no details of Gnassingbé’s talks with Xi Jinping.

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