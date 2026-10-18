In Pakistan, exports of unprocessed food products in the first quarter of the 2026/27 fiscal year, covering July–September, rose by 25.31% compared with the same period a year earlier. Their value reached $1.388 billion, compared with $1.108 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, Dawn reports.

Rice became the main driver

The main factor behind the growth was the higher value of rice exports. Overall, its shipments abroad increased by 55.89%. The value of basmati exports rose by 86.28%, while that of other rice varieties increased by 39.20%. In physical terms, basmati shipment volumes grew by 80.21%, and non-basmati volumes by 43.55%.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce extended the rice export subsidy program for another three months, until September 30, and increased the rate of the mechanism for reimbursing local taxes and levies for non-basmati rice. The decision was intended to support exporters facing weaker international demand.

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Meat exports rose by 21.09% during the quarter, fish products by 14.61%, tobacco by 44.21%, and spices by 18.94%. At the same time, vegetable exports fell by 20.48%, while fruit exports declined by 30.62%.

Imports grew more slowly

Food imports in July–September increased by only 3.44%, to $2.330 billion from $2.252 billion a year earlier. Palm oil accounted for the largest share among imported goods, followed by pulses, tea, and soybean oil. The value of palm oil imports decreased by 2.30%, while their physical volume declined by 13.75%; pulse imports fell by 12.07%.

At the same time, spending on imports of other food products increased by 24.19%, tea by 25.54%, and dairy products by 2.80%. The government also approved a wheat import plan to cover the shortfall in domestic production and allowed the export of 200,000 tonnes of sugar during the current fiscal year.

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