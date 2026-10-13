In Israel, the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism may refrain from recommending either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as a candidate to form the next government after the elections. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing sources familiar with the situation in the Haredi parties.

According to these sources, both parties are currently not inclined to recommend any candidate to the president. At the same time, they are not expected to take active steps to replace Netanyahu or support the opposition bloc in its effort to remove Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

The draft law as an obstacle

According to the sources, Shas and United Torah Judaism would prefer to remain in the opposition, at least initially, until the dispute over the law on drafting Haredim into the military is resolved. Even if such a law is passed by the Knesset, the parties may delay joining the coalition because of concerns that the High Court of Justice will strike down the law.

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These are assessments by sources, not decisions by the parties' rabbinical leadership. The sources also noted that a future government's commitment to advance an agreement on conscription would not in itself guarantee that the Haredi parties would join the coalition.

The opposition considers replacing the speaker

The parties of the opposition bloc are preparing for a scenario in which the elections do not produce an obvious winner. They are considering the possibility of replacing Ohana after the new Knesset convenes. This could give the bloc greater influence over the parliamentary agenda and the advancement of legislative initiatives, including those concerning a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks and limiting prime ministers to two terms.

Sources in the Haredi parties believe that a majority to replace the speaker could potentially also provide support for forming a government. The options under consideration include a minority government with external support from the Ra'am party or its possible participation in the coalition. At the same time, according to these assessments, Shas and United Torah Judaism are unlikely to actively help the opposition replace the speaker and may wait for the results of the October 27 elections.

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