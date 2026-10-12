Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides seeks to make substantial progress on 19 proposals for resuming negotiations on the Cyprus issue at a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman on Tuesday. Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis stated this, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Letymbiotis, the proposals cover confidence-building measures, the methodology of negotiations, and the substance of the Cyprus issue. These are the three areas that UN Secretary-General António Guterres identified as necessary for moving toward an expanded conference.

Expectations for the meeting

The Cypriot government expects a substantive discussion of the proposals and a response to the issues raised. Letymbiotis also said that the sides could make progress on crossing points. According to him, every meeting with the other side is an opportunity for progress.

Christodoulides presented the 19 proposals to Erhürman during their previous meeting. At that time, the Turkish Cypriot leader refrained from taking a final position because he wanted to study the document further. The Cypriot president also handed the proposals to Guterres and his personal envoy, María Ángela Holguín.

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Varosha and previous negotiations

The government spokesperson did not confirm reports that the proposals provide for the return of Greek Cypriots to Varosha under UN administration and the opening of Famagusta port under European Union supervision. He stressed that any compromises must comply with UN Security Council resolutions and previously achieved convergences.

Letymbiotis cited the Greek Cypriot side's agreement to a compromise route for the proposed Athienou-Pyroi crossing point as an example of readiness to take proposals into account for the sake of progress. He also said that the process of recording the convergences achieved during previous negotiations has been completed, but the document has not yet been handed to the sides. The Cypriot government insists that it be provided to the sides for comments before negotiations resume.

Holguín had stated her intention to visit Cyprus in October, and the government is awaiting confirmation of the visit dates. Letymbiotis added that, in the government's view, progress is possible if all sides demonstrate political will, while describing Turkey's support for a two-state model as an obstacle.

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