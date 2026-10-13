In Cyprus, President Nikos Christodoulides said that he and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman agreed during their meeting on October 13 that a solution to the Cyprus issue must not deviate from the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Christodoulides, the UN Security Council has clearly defined the form of a settlement, and the UN secretary-general receives a mandate from this body. The Cypriot president noted that he and Erhürman are in complete agreement on this issue.

Possible expanded meeting

The sides also discussed the expiration at the end of December of the term of office of current UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Christodoulides called this a significant factor in the negotiations.

He did not rule out holding an expanded meeting on the Cyprus issue before the end of the year involving both sides of the island, the three guarantor states — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — and the UN. At the same time, the president stressed that no final decision on such a meeting has yet been made, although efforts to organize it are continuing.

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According to Christodoulides, the goal is not only the expanded meeting itself but also the possibility of announcing the resumption of negotiations there. He linked the upcoming visit to the island by UN envoy on the Cyprus issue María Ángela Holguín to these efforts.

Discussion of 19 points

The president said that for the second time he raised with Erhürman a list of 19 points for discussion. According to him, he received negative responses to some of them, positive responses to others, while regarding certain proposals the Turkish Cypriot leader asked for more time to study them.

The issue of crossing points between the parts of the island, Christodoulides said, remains unresolved. He also noted that the sides discussed seven points concerning confidence-building measures, on which Guterres had demanded progress during his July visit to Cyprus.

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