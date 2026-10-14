In South Africa, the disciplinary commission of Athletics South Africa (ASA) recommended removing the federation’s suspended president, James Moloi, from office. The commission found him guilty on two of four charges, while the ASA board has not yet said whether it will accept this recommendation, TimesLIVE reports.

Corporate card spending

The commission found Moloi guilty of unauthorized use of ASA assets for personal expenses charged to a corporate card, as well as receiving funds twice. In April 2024, during the first month in which he received a new payment of R18,000, he also used the federation’s card. Moloi subsequently agreed to repay ASA R24,841.95 spent during that period.

A forensic accounting audit by Forvis Mazars found that from May 2023 to April 2024, Moloi made 399 transactions totaling more than R300,000. The commission was critical of his explanations for spending at clothing and equipment stores, a tyre shop, taverns, and liquor stores.

In particular, Moloi explained the purchase of kettlebells for his own training as necessary to stay fit for runs with executives of sponsoring companies. The commission noted that personal physical fitness is not among the constitutional duties of the ASA president.

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Two charges dismissed

At the same time, Moloi was not found guilty of violating the card-use policy, as the commission found no evidence that an approved policy existed between May 2023 and April 2024.

He was also not found guilty of exceeding the monthly limit of R15,000. The commission did not accept Moloi’s claim that he was unaware of this restriction, but took into account that ASA had authorized exceeding the limit by topping up the card. Financial manager Mphoase Shembeni and acting CEO Terrence Magogodela were subjected to disciplinary action with corrective measures.

In a 55-page report, commission chairperson, retired judge Bashir Vagli, said that the established violations were serious and bordered on dishonesty. The commission also concluded that corrective measures against Moloi would not be effective, as he did not admit guilt or show remorse during the hearings.

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