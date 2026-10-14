The Saudi Pro League has postponed three matches of the ninth round of the national championship amid an increased threat of missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

In a league statement, it was noted that the schedule was changed for logistical reasons and taking into account the mandatory minimum rest period between matches.

Which matches were postponed

The meeting between league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Riyadh, as well as Al-Ittihad’s match against Al-Shabab, were moved to December 19. The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, will take place on March 6, 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The other ninth-round matches will be held according to the previously announced schedule without changes, the Saudi Pro League said.

Missile threat in Riyadh

On Monday, the AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Uzbekistan’s Neftchi in Riyadh began with a one-hour delay. This happened after the coalition said it had intercepted a missile launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital.

According to Saudi Arabia’s civil defense agency, one person was injured on Wednesday by falling debris after the interception of a ballistic missile fired toward Riyadh. Earlier, two strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 14 people, injured hundreds more, and suspended the airport’s operations.

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