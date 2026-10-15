Houthis claim Saudi Typhoon hit over Saada — Anadolu Agency

Yemen's Houthis said they struck a Saudi Typhoon fighter jet with a surface-to-air missile over the northern Yemeni province of Saada. Anadolu Agency reports that the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree made the statement late Wednesday evening.

Houthi statement

According to Saree, the missile directly hit the aircraft, putting it at risk of crashing. The Houthi representative claimed that it was a Saudi Typhoon fighter jet that had taken off from an air base in Taif, western Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the claim.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on airports

Earlier the same day, the Houthis also said they had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. The claims came amid a series of attacks on Saudi airports.

According to Anadolu Agency's calculations based on official statements, 10 attacks on five airports were carried out between October 5 and 11. As a result, 20 people were killed, hundreds were injured, and air traffic was disrupted.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against the Houthis. The group has controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014. According to the agency, the latest escalation began in July after a truce reached in 2022 collapsed.

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