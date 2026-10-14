China's National Railway Administration has released a science and technology innovation plan for the railway industry for 2026–2030. The document provides for the development of fundamental and advanced research, construction, technical equipment, digital railways, safety and low-carbon technologies, ECNS reports.

By 2030, the authorities plan to generally establish a science and technology innovation system intended to promote railway modernization. During 2026–2030, China intends to create about 30 new industry innovation bases under the administration's auspices, achieve breakthroughs in at least 100 key technologies, and obtain no fewer than 500 significant scientific and technological results.

Maglev and digital technologies

The plan also provides for at least 20 typical application scenarios or demonstration projects, including for an operational system for high-speed trains running at 400 km/h. In the field of technical equipment, China is to gradually advance research into high-speed maglev technology designed for 600 km/h, as well as testing and verification of key technologies for domestic production.

The railway industry plans to develop large models, datasets and computing infrastructure. The document sets the goal of creating at least 20 high-quality industry datasets and more than 20 typical artificial intelligence application scenarios.

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Ticket service and emissions reduction

The official 12306 ticket sales platform is planned to be transformed from a ticket purchasing service into an intelligent service system throughout the entire journey. It is intended to offer comprehensive solutions for combined routes, taking passengers' individual needs into account.

A separate section of the document is devoted to environmental solutions. China plans demonstration operation of diesel locomotives with reduced emissions and fuel consumption, as well as locomotives and rolling stock with multiple energy sources, including batteries and hydrogen. It also provides for the creation of a carbon management system intended to help reach the peak of total railway emissions by 2030.

As of the end of 2025, the total length of operational railways in China was 165,000 km, of which more than 50,000 km were high-speed lines. By 2035, the country forecasts increasing its high-speed railway network to 70,000 km.

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