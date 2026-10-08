China’s state broadcaster CCTV said that a foreign warship allegedly lost power, propulsion and radar operation while tracking the Chinese destroyer Zunyi in the South China Sea. The name of the ship, the date and the exact location of the episode were not disclosed, the South China Morning Post reports.

Chinese television’s statement

According to CCTV, the foreign vessel was conducting “aggressive close tracking” of the Type 055 People’s Liberation Army Navy destroyer during its routine exercises. Zunyi officer Zhang Jun said that the Chinese ship increased its speed, forcing the vessel pursuing it to accelerate as well.

According to Zhang, during the confrontation the foreign ship lost electrical power, its radar stopped transmitting a signal, and its navigation lights went out. He claims this lasted for nearly half an hour, while the Zunyi continued operating normally.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Similar incidents in the US Navy

The case described by the Chinese side bears some resemblance to reports of accidents involving US destroyers this year. At the same time, there is no evidence that the ship reported by CCTV was American or that the incidents involving US vessels were linked to actions by the Chinese navy.

On April 28, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Higgins, based in Yokosuka, Japan, suffered an electrical system malfunction. The US Seventh Fleet said the ship lost power and later restored power and propulsion. Initial data indicated an electrical malfunction that could have caused sparks or smoke. The ship remained without normal electrical power for four days, after which it was towed to Subic Bay in the Philippines for repairs.

Official US statements did not link the USS Higgins malfunction to any mission or encounter with Chinese military ships.

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