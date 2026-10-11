U.S. measles cases exceed 4,000 — The Hill

The number of measles cases registered in the United States this year has reached 4,080 across 47 states and Washington, D.C. More than a quarter of all infections — 1,105 cases — were recorded in Pennsylvania, The Hill reports, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pennsylvania has the highest number of cases

Pennsylvania is ahead of South Carolina, where 670 cases were registered, by more than 400 infections. According to the outlet, this outbreak has become the largest in the state in more than 35 years.

The CDC describes measles as a highly contagious viral disease and notes that two doses of the MMR vaccine provide the best protection. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective in providing lifelong protection against measles.

Age distribution and death data

According to the CDC, 42% of measles cases in the United States in 2026 involved children aged 5 to 19. Another 17% of patients were children under 5, while 40% were people over the age of 20.

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Since the beginning of the year, 42 separate measles outbreaks have been recorded in the country, with 96% of confirmed cases linked to outbreaks. By comparison, 2,289 cases were registered in the United States throughout 2025 in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five measles-related deaths as of the latest CDC update. At the same time, the CDC lists two deaths in its nationwide count. According to The Hill, this discrepancy has become the subject of a public dispute between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the criteria used to link a death to measles.

The CDC database does not specify where or when the deaths occurred, making it impossible to determine whether the Pennsylvania cases are included in the federal count. The outlet also notes that no other state has recorded a measles death this year.

In New York State, where 97 cases were registered compared with 26 in 2025, Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday declared the first statewide state of emergency in 2026 due to the ongoing measles outbreak.

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