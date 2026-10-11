Hundreds of medics gathered near the World Medical Association (WMA) summit in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, calling for the suspension of the Israeli Medical Association's (IMA) membership in the organization. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

The action was organized by the IMA Out! coalition. On Saturday, 81 healthcare workers removed their medical uniforms and hung them in front of the WMA assembly venue. Each item of clothing bore the name of a Palestinian healthcare worker who, according to the protest organizers, is being held by Israel.

Demand to suspend membership

The coalition said it opposes the IMA's continued membership in the WMA, accusing the Israeli association of violating the principles of the WMA's Code of Medical Ethics. IMA Out! representatives also claim that the IMA does not respond to the destruction of Gaza's healthcare system and obstructs international condemnation of attacks on medics, patients and hospitals.

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According to the campaign, participants submitted to the WMA a petition calling for the suspension of the IMA's membership, signed by more than 6,500 healthcare workers from different countries. They also demanded accountability for what they say is Israeli doctors' involvement in starvation, torture and inadequate medical care for Palestinian prisoners.

Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya mentioned

During the protest, medics held signs calling for the release of Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza. According to the campaign, he is in Israeli custody, was briefly held at the Sde Teiman camp and was subjected to torture and inadequate medical care.

The doctor's son, Elias Abu Safiya, said at a meeting organized by IMA Out! that his father and all Palestinian detainees must be treated in accordance with medical ethics, and that care should not depend on whose life is considered worthy of saving.

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