North Korea has opened a new National Defense Revolution Museum, displaying a wide range of weapons — from military personnel’s personal equipment to drones and missiles. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the ceremony.

Exhibition with new missiles

According to the Korea Herald, the exhibits include the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which is under development, a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, and 600-mm super-large multiple rocket launchers.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported the museum’s opening. The ceremony took place on Sunday to mark the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea, celebrated on October 10.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kim Jong Un’s visit

Kim Jong Un toured the museum together with secretaries of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and commanders from North Korea’s Ministry of National Defense. His wife and daughter Ju Ae also attended the event.

The North Korean leader called the new museum a revolutionary asset that, in his words, only the Workers’ Party of Korea can possess, as well as a valuable monument that only a strong state and people capable of defending themselves can build. He also stated that the party is obliged to develop the defense industry to the most powerful level in the world. The report says that the country will continue developing weapons based on the Juche ideology. Juche, meaning self-reliance, is the central ideology of the North Korean regime.

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