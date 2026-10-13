South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service will launch a system on Wednesday to track and share information about potentially forged documents submitted by foreigners to obtain health insurance coverage or register dependents.

Data sharing between regional offices

The new system will allow service offices across the country to share data on document checks and cases in which suspicions of forgery have arisen. It will cover documents issued abroad that are submitted for enrollment in the health insurance system and the registration of dependents.

As Korea Herald reports, the decision was made after documents submitted by some foreign nationals raised doubts about their authenticity.

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Verification of foreign documents

The service has already used official certification procedures, including apostilles, to verify foreign documents, such as certificates of family status and marriage. However, different document formats, rules for their issuance and certification in different countries, as well as the spread of remote submissions, have made it more difficult to establish authenticity.

The new system is intended to complement existing mechanisms by helping local offices store and share verification results. The service also plans to cooperate with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant authorities to improve verification methods. Applicants will be informed in advance about possible civil and criminal liability for submitting forged documents.

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