Paris police reported the detention of 855 people in connection with violence during protests in the French capital. The demonstrations took place on Saturday, October 17, and spread across the country.

Record number of detentions

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, law enforcement officials described the number of people detained during Saturday's protests as a record. Paris Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the city had faced a level of violence that, in her view, had not been seen before.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reuters photographs published in the report show burned-out cars on a Paris street, as well as a worker clearing debris near a damaged shop the day after the clashes.

Fire at Limoges City Hall

A fire broke out in the city hall building in the French city of Limoges during nationwide protests. Maurice Barate, prefect of the Haute-Vienne department, said the fire had been brought under control. According to him, the 143-year-old building was deliberately set on fire, and a significant part of its roof collapsed.

Read us on