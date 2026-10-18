Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on October 18 that Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, the nominee for defense minister, is allegedly on a US assassination target list. In a virtual address to Iran’s parliament, Pezeshkian expressed hope that the nominee would be able to keep himself safe and continue working to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities, Anadolu Agency reports.

Pezeshkian urged lawmakers to give Akhlaghi Ketabchi a strong vote of confidence. According to him, the nominee is supported by Iran’s armed forces, including the army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the defense ministry, and security structures.

Parliament’s consideration of the nomination

The president also said that Iran does not seek to attack other states but will respond decisively to any attack on its territory. He stressed that, in his view, the country’s defense is based not only on missiles but also on the unity and cohesion of society.

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US sanctions and previous position

Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi held senior positions at Iran’s Defense Ministry for a long time. He previously headed Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization and the Shahid Bagheri industrial group, which is linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The United States imposed sanctions on Akhlaghi Ketabchi over his activities related to Iran’s missile program. He was nominated to replace former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed during US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year.

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