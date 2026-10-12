North Korea launched an unidentified object toward the East Sea on October 12. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported this, Korea Herald writes.

What is known about the launch

The South Korean military announced the launch at approximately 9:22 a.m. They did not disclose the object's launch location, flight range, or speed.

If it is confirmed to have been a ballistic missile, it will be North Korea's 16th such launch since the beginning of the year. North Korea carried out its previous launch on October 3.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

South Korea's test

North Korea's launch came four days after South Korea publicly announced the first test of its own hypersonic glide vehicle. It is a new strategic strike system under development.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung observed the first test launch conducted by the Agency for Defense Development. The Cheongwadae presidential administration called the test an important step toward creating a new deterrence capability capable of striking key targets on the Korean Peninsula.

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