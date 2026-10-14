In Estonia, former European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has joined the Social Democratic Party of Estonia (SDE). She plans to run for the country’s parliament, the Riigikogu, in Tartu in next March’s elections, ERR News reports.

Return to Estonian politics

Simson was a member of the Centre Party from 1995 to 2024. She was elected to the Riigikogu for four terms and also served as Estonia’s minister of economic affairs and infrastructure.

From 2019 to 2024, Simson served as European Commissioner for Energy. She said she had considered returning to politics for nearly two years and had declined relevant offers.

According to Simson, she chose the Social Democrats because the party offers Estonia a positive direction for development rather than merely confronting other political forces. She also said Estonia needs to strengthen its presence in the European Union, promote the country’s interests, and support Ukraine.

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Campaign in Tartu

Simson plans to take part in the election in Tartu, the city where she grew up. Her father, Aadu Must, who was a Centre Party politician for a long time, previously chaired the Tartu City Council.

The former European Commissioner also called for changes to Estonia’s energy policy. In her view, the country should reduce its dependence on imported fuel.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said Simson’s management experience would strengthen the party’s position. He noted that the Social Democrats, who previously won one seat in Tartu in the 101-seat Riigikogu, aim to secure two mandates this time and do not rule out winning in the city.

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