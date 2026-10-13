Norwegian company Kongsberg has decided to build a new production facility for counter-drone systems in northern Poland. More than 200 million zlotys, or about $51 million, are planned to be invested in the enterprise, Defense News reports.

Production for the San program

The investment is linked to Kongsberg's cooperation with Poland's state-owned defense group PGZ on supplying the Polish military with San counter-drone systems. Kongsberg President and CEO Eirik Lie said that the company has been operating in Poland for a long time and considers it important to establish local production facilities.

According to Poland's Ministry of National Defence, the contract for the San program is valued at approximately 15 billion zlotys, or $3.8 billion. Kongsberg and PGZ are to deliver 18 counter-drone batteries, 52 firing platoons, 18 command platoons, and 703 vehicles to the Polish army.

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Serial production to begin in 2028

The contract will be financed primarily through loans Poland received under the European Union's Security Action For Europe, or SAFE, mechanism. Kongsberg expects demand for its solutions to grow due to concerns over drone incursions in the region and is also counting on export contracts.

The company plans to sign a construction contract by the end of 2026 and begin work immediately afterward. Serial production of counter-drone systems could begin in the first half of 2028. Once at full capacity, the plant is expected to create more than 100 jobs in Poland. In the future, the facility may also add other defense solutions to its portfolio.

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