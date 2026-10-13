British company MARSS has signed a contract with Kuwait worth £370 million, or $489 million, to supply a nationwide counter-drone system. The complex includes, in particular, the use of kinetic interceptors to engage targets, AeroTime reports.

Sensors for air and maritime threats

On October 12, 2026, MARSS said the system is intended to counter threats from the air and sea. To this end, electro-optical, radar and sonar sensors are planned to be installed across a network of sites, with their data sent to central command centers.

The core of the complex will be NiDAR, an artificial intelligence-enabled command-and-control system developed by MARSS for multidomain surveillance and counter-drone operations. According to the company, the system will combine sensor data into threat assessments for decision-making and provide hemispheric coverage against aerial and coastal maritime drones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Countermeasures through NiDAR

MARSS said that soft-kill and hard-kill countermeasures will be integrated and controlled through NiDAR. The company said this will enable operators to choose the most appropriate response option depending on the situation. MARSS also said that artificial intelligence will automatically classify threats, recommend countermeasure deployment options and reduce the time from detection to target neutralization.

The agreement is part of the UK government initiative Taskforce Sabre, which brings together the government and industry to help Gulf states obtain the necessary systems. MARSS CEO Johannes Pinl said that over the next 24 months, the company will integrate sensors and countermeasures to protect Kuwait's population, critical infrastructure and national assets.

Read us on