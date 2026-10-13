Latvia and Poland sign cybersecurity memorandum — LSM English

Latvia and Poland signed a memorandum of understanding on 13 October that provides for expanding bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity. The document was concluded during a visit to Latvia by Polish Ministry of National Defence State Secretary Cezary Tomczyk.

Exchange of threat data

On Latvia’s side, the memorandum was signed by the Ministry of Defence’s policy director, Deputy State Secretary Rolands Heniņš, and on Poland’s side by Cezary Tomczyk. As LSM English reports, the agreement provides for a closer exchange of information on cyber threats and the sharing of best practices.

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Training and joint operations

The memorandum also covers cooperation in education, specialist training, and the development of cybersecurity capabilities. The parties are to exchange information on the tools used and research conducted, as well as cooperate in planning, coordinating, and implementing joint operations.

During the visit, Tomczyk met with Latvian Ministry of Defence Parliamentary Secretary Karina Ploka. They discussed Latvian-Polish cooperation in defence and security, regional security issues, and opportunities for further strengthening cooperation.

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