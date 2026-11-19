The Latvian government plans to adopt a declaration on derussification, which is intended to become the legal basis for restricting the use of the Russian language in public space. RMF24 reports this, citing the Delfi portal.

Strengthening the Position of the Latvian Language

The initiative is included in the Latvian government's work plan for the period of the 15th convocation of the Saeima. Recommendations from academics, including historians and sociolinguists, are to be taken into account during the preparation of the declaration. Details of the future regulations have not yet been disclosed.

The new provisions are intended to strengthen the status of Latvian as the sole state language. The government headed by Andris Kulbergs also intends to expand the use of Latvian in public and information spaces, as well as in workplaces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous Language Restrictions

Latvian authorities have already consistently narrowed the presence of the Russian language in the public sphere. In 2024, it was legally removed from ATM menus, and in the summer of 2025, its use in banking applications was banned.

In October, the Latvian Saeima passed a law that effectively prohibits the public broadcaster LSM from producing content in Russian. Exceptions are provided for crisis situations, a state of emergency, and the refutation of false information, if necessary.

According to a 2022 survey, nearly 38% of Latvia's residents named Russian as their native language.

Read us on