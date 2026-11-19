Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty and Japanese wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda have been invited to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The voting results were announced overnight, Interia Sport reports. Svetlana Kuznetsova and Juan Martin del Potro were also among the candidates, but they were not invited to join the Hall of Fame.

Election criteria

To be elected, a candidate must receive at least 75% of the votes. Under the criteria for singles players established around ten years ago, three Grand Slam titles and at least 13 weeks at the top of the WTA singles rankings are required, or five Grand Slam titles without that condition.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony may take place no earlier than five years after the end of a sporting career. Barty met the established requirements: she won three Grand Slam tournaments and was the leader of the WTA rankings.

Kunieda won wheelchair tennis Grand Slam tournaments 50 times, including 28 times in singles. He also won three Olympic gold medals.

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Barty's career

In January 2022, Barty won the Australian Open in Melbourne without losing a single set to her opponents. Before that, she won the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, where she notably defeated Iga Swiatek 6:2, 6:4. In the Australian Open final, the Australian defeated American Danielle Collins, 6:3, 7:6 (2).

In March 2022, Barty announced her retirement at the age of 25. After that, Swiatek took first place in the world rankings and officially became world No. 1 on April 3, 2022.

In a comment to Reuters, Barty said she felt very honoured and grateful for the decision, although she had doubts about whether she deserved to be among tennis legends. She also said that she does not plan to return to professional tennis. The official induction ceremony is scheduled for August 2027.

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