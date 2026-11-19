On Thursday, November 19, two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. According to the island’s Ministry of National Defense, the aircraft approached from the south, flew over waters east of Taiwan, and left the zone heading northeast.

This is the second such incident this week. The previous overflight of Russian military aircraft near the island was recorded on Tuesday, November 17.

It is noted that this is the second time this week that the ministry has reported such activity.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, two Tu-95 aircraft entered the island’s air defense identification zone, after which they left the airspace around Taiwan, heading northeast of the island, near the port city of Keelung.

The ministry released a photo of one of the aircraft, which, according to the ministry, was taken from a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet.

The Taiwanese armed forces used combined intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to track all activity and “responded appropriately,” according to a brief statement from the ministry.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense stated that on Tuesday, two aircraft, believed to be Russian, violated Japanese airspace near the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, prompting Tokyo to lodge a protest with Moscow.

Taiwan said it detected two Russian military aircraft flying near the island’s east coast on Tuesday.

This was reported by Reuters.

Russia may be helping China prepare for a war over Taiwan — The Economist.

As a reminder, Trump has stated that the U.S. does not support Taiwan’s independence.

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