On November 19, U.S. President Donald Trump stated during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Washington does not support Taiwan’s independence.

The statement came amid talks between Washington and Beijing, in which the Taiwan issue remains one of the most contentious. China considers the island part of its territory and opposes any steps aimed at declaring its formal independence.

At the same time, the statement regarding non-support for Taiwan’s independence does not imply an automatic refusal by the U.S. to cooperate with the island. Washington adheres to the “One China” policy, maintains unofficial relations with Taipei, and provides it with defense assistance.

This was reported with reference to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

See also: President Xi Warns U.S. Against Mistakes Regarding Taiwan — Anadolu Agency

As a reminder, Trump began talks with Xi Jinping and made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine — Reuters.

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