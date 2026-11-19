Formula 1 and Lego have announced the launch of a joint project to create a new collection of building sets. For the first time, every driver in the “Royal Race” will have their own minifigure, and models of the race cars from all 11 teams of the 2026 season will be featured.

“From the very beginning of our partnership, Formula 1 and LEGO have combined our shared passion for innovation, technology, and creativity to create new ways for fans of all ages to enjoy the sport. Seeing all 22 drivers recreated as LEGO minifigures is a brilliant example of what makes this partnership so much fun for fans, who can look forward to the first LEGO race in Las Vegas, where we have a few surprises in store,” said Formula 1 Commercial Director Emily Prazer.

This was reported with reference to Formula 1.

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