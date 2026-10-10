In Israel, opposition Democratic Party leader Yair Golan said that the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February was a mistake. He expressed this position during an interview at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.

Yair Golan's statement

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Golan stressed that the elimination of Khamenei was not in Israel's interests. He also noted that Khamenei was 86 years old.

According to the politician, after Ali Khamenei was replaced by his son Mojtaba, Iran came under the leadership of more radical and violence-prone people. This is Golan's own assessment.

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Criticism of Netanyahu's policy

Golan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he considers the unrealistic goal of overthrowing the Iranian government. He said that this goal had not been achieved.

According to Anadolu Agency, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes in the region. Commercial oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz effectively stopped, while regional tensions affected global energy prices. In June, Washington and Tehran, following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar, signed a framework agreement to cease hostilities and prepare negotiations.

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