In Nigeria, the national leader of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore the names of party representatives to the final list of candidates as soon as possible ahead of the 2027 general elections. Premium Times Nigeria reported this on October 16.

Candidates were not included in the list

According to the publication, INEC did not include NDC gubernatorial candidates in Kano, Kaduna, and Cross River states in the final list of candidates published on Saturday. The party leadership explained the omission as an error.

Dickson, who previously served as governor of Bayelsa State and is senator representing Bayelsa West, addressed the commission in a Facebook post. He said that the party was taking steps to resolve the situation involving candidates whose names INEC had not published several days earlier.

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The party's position

According to Dickson, all affected candidates registered with the party before the legally prescribed 21-day deadline. He also said that the NDC nominated qualified candidates, from the presidential candidate to contenders for seats in state legislative assemblies, following a thorough selection process.

The NDC leader expressed confidence that INEC would correct the omission without delay. He added that the party would continue consultations and campaigning in all states while maintaining contact with the electoral commission regarding the names missing from the list.

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