Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said during an international counterterrorism conference at Reichman University in Tel Aviv that Israel is becoming increasingly isolated on the international stage. He linked this process to years-long efforts by Hamas, Qatar and Iran aimed, he said, at severing the country’s ties with the international community.

Signs of isolation

As Anadolu Agency reports, Lapid said that the world itself is now moving away from Israel. Among the signs, he cited arrest warrants issued in The Hague, baggage checks of Israelis at airports in the Netherlands, disputes over football in Ireland, Eurovision boycotts and representatives leaving the hall during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

According to Lapid, these phenomena did not arise by chance but were the goal of efforts that had continued for years.

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Criticism of Netanyahu’s government

Lapid, who previously headed Israel’s government, has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu’s cabinet over its handling of international relations. Netanyahu is involved in three major cases involving charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The International Criminal Court also issued arrest warrants for him in 2024 in a case concerning war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

According to the data cited in the report, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, while more than 175,000 have been injured. Since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, at least 1,467 people have been killed and another 5,161 injured.

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