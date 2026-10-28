A court of first instance ruled in favor of Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński in a civil case against activist Zbigniew Komosa. The case concerned wreaths that Komosa left during monthly commemorations of the Smolensk catastrophe, as well as claims about President Lech Kaczyński’s responsibility for the tragedy.

Ban on public claims

According to Interia, Law and Justice spokesperson Rafał Bochenek said that the court barred Komosa from publicly disseminating claims, assumptions, speculation, insinuations, or questions suggesting that the late President Lech Kaczyński in any way contributed to the Smolensk tragedy or influenced the decision to land the plane in Smolensk on April 10, 2010.

According to Bochenek, the court also ordered the activist to pay 30,000 zlotys to an association supporting the John Paul II Hospice in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

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Apology and appeal

Once the ruling becomes final, Komosa must, within three days, publish an apology statement on platform X and send a letter to Jarosław Kaczyński. In the statement, he must acknowledge that since February 10, 2020, he has violated Kaczyński’s personal rights related to honoring the memory of the deceased by leaving wreaths containing claims about Lech Kaczyński’s responsibility for the Smolensk catastrophe.

Komosa said that his lawyer would appeal the court of first instance’s ruling. The activist also stated on X that he disagrees with restrictions on public discussion.

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