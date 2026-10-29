The Russian side is holding talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the possible lifting of sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.

According to Ushakov, the issue has been under discussion for some time, but the outcome of the negotiations remains unknown. He also noted that RFIF head and Special Representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev is actively working to lift the restrictions and is maintaining contact with the U.S. side.

“Such talks are taking place. They have been going on for some time, but I don’t know what the outcome will be,” Ushakov said.

He added that discussions are ongoing, and reports of a possible lifting of sanctions appeared in the media several days ago.

On Wednesday, October 28, The New York Times reported that the Donald Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions against the RFPI.

Earlier, Putin acknowledged the painful impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against manufacturers of Russian ballistic missiles and suppliers of components for the defense industry.

As a reminder, the U.S. is attempting to resume negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by proposing a new framework for potential agreements between Kyiv and Moscow. According to journalists, the plan’s provisions include Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership, the prospect of European Union membership, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

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