Reform UK launches Reformer newspaper — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, the Reform UK party has launched the free newspaper Reformer, with its first issue being delivered to households across the country. The publication’s front page features a photo of party leader Nigel Farage with a Labrador and a headline about the intention to “fix broken Britain.”

As The Guardian reports, the party wants to develop a “significant national publishing operation” alongside its YouTube television channel. In the first issue, Farage is the only “reporter” credited next to articles, although the party is seeking journalists to work for the publication.

Editorial team plans

Reform UK has advertised 12 journalism positions, including executive editor, website editor, multimedia reporters and producers. The advertisement says it plans to create a digital newsroom operating seven days a week at the party’s Westminster headquarters. Candidates are expected to be able to produce their own exclusive material rather than merely rewrite or republish already published content.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to The Guardian’s sources, the first issue was prepared in haste, while subsequent editions are expected to be published monthly. The newspaper can also be obtained from the party’s office in Millbank Tower, but only upon request. Reform UK says it has sent it to 15 million people across the country.

Contents of the first issue

The newspaper published articles about the results of the Clacton by-election, local Reform UK politicians dealing with road repairs and rubbish collection, as well as a call to register as party candidates for local elections in May 2027. Readers are also invited to join the party via a cut-out coupon, in which case they are promised a free mug and badge.

One article promotes the party’s plan to use the Royal Navy to return migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats to France. Military experts criticised the idea, The Guardian notes, saying the navy should not be turned into a ferry service.

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