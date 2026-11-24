St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov began a visit to Vietnam on November 24. During the trip, officials plan to sign a memorandum on the development of the Hanoi Metro.

The St. Petersburg authorities intend to propose a pilot project to Hanoi for the development of one of the metro sections.

Officials at Smolny stated that this would allow St. Petersburg specialists to participate in a large-scale international project and strengthen the city’s position as a leading center for transportation engineering.

At the same time, Beglov’s initiative came amid delays in the construction of new metro stations in St. Petersburg itself.

In 2011, city authorities planned to open 45 metro stations by 2025, but in reality, only 11 were put into operation. By comparison, Hanoi opened 20 stations between 2021 and 2025, while St. Petersburg opened only three.

A few days before the governor’s trip to Vietnam, St. Petersburg residents once again raised the issue of delays in opening new stations during a live Q&A session. In particular, construction of the “Teatralnaya” station lobby has been postponed until 2030.

Budget cuts have posed an additional challenge to the metro’s development. In September, city authorities reduced the planned funding for metro construction in 2027 from 80 billion to 45 billion rubles.

As reported by “Fontanka,” St. Petersburg Vice Governor Alexei Korabelnikov explained at the time that the cuts affected expenditures not related to the city’s top priorities.

As a reminder, the St. Petersburg authorities are cutting social spending due to a budget deficit that could reach 200 billion rubles in 2026. The cuts include payments to large families, funding for the resettlement of communal apartments, as well as expenditures on education, healthcare, and public transportation.

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