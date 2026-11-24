Polish tennis player Iga Świątek has decided not to expand her coaching staff with a second coach for now. She will continue preparing for the new season under the guidance of Spanish coach Francisco Roig, Interia Sport reports, citing Sport.pl.

Manager's confirmation

Świątek's public relations manager, Dorota Krzewińska, confirmed to Sport.pl that the tennis player will not bring in a second coach at this stage and will prepare for the season with Roig.

Świątek had previously allowed for the possibility of another specialist joining her team. She noted that Roig was expected to spend the entire season with her, but in the longer term she considered it advisable to bring in an additional coach because of the heavy workload and constant travel. In her view, another coach could offer a fresh perspective on the work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation with Roig

According to Sport.pl, after the end of the season, the tennis player's team concluded that it does not currently need a second coach. Roig missed only a small part of the tournaments involving Świątek. Initially, it was assumed that another coach would accompany the athlete in his absence, but the team concluded that she is capable of competing without a coach by her side at every tournament.

Interia Sport also notes that Świątek has not previously worked with a coaching duo and has not used the services of external consultants, preferring a small permanent circle of staff. She is scheduled to start the new season at the WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane, planned for January 3–10.

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