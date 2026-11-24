In Russia, the conditions of detention have been tightened for 52-year-old Ukrainian Volodymyr Lynnyk, who was sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly serving in the “Aidar” battalion. On November 20, he was informed that he would be transferred again to a single-occupancy cell for a period of six months. During his time in the prison, his health has deteriorated significantly.

This is stated in a letter from Lynnyk himself.

The Ukrainian is serving his sentence at Correctional Colony No. 4 in the city of Torzhok, Tver Oblast. In July 2025, the facility’s administration designated him a habitual violator of prison rules. After two months in solitary confinement and several transfers to a cell-type facility, in December of that same year, Lynnyk was sent for the first time to the EPT at Colony No. 1 in Tver for six months.

In July 2026, he was returned to Torzhok, but there the Ukrainian was repeatedly placed in solitary confinement. On November 20, he was informed of a new decision regarding a six-month stay in the special disciplinary unit.

According to Lynnyk, his prolonged imprisonment has negatively affected his health. He has been diagnosed with diabetes, an irregular heartbeat, cerebral ischemia, and lower limb angiopathy.

Volodymyr Lynnyk is a resident of the village of Bondareve in the Starobilsk District of Luhansk Oblast. In December 2023, the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation sentenced him to six years in prison for alleged participation in a “terrorist group.” This is how the Russian side characterized his service in the “Aidar” battalion.

According to the prosecution, in 2016, Lynnyk served in this unit and was involved in the repair and maintenance of military equipment. The Ukrainian himself did not admit guilt. He stated that he had served under mobilization in the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he repaired equipment, and that he had not served under contract nor participated in combat operations.

The defense provided the court with an excerpt from an order confirming that Lynnyk had served under mobilization and was discharged from military service in October 2016. However, the Russian court refused to include this document in the case file.

During the trial, Lynnyk also claimed that after his arrest in 2022, he signed interrogation reports at the request of an investigator from the so-called “LPR MGB” without reading them. Another Ukrainian prisoner, whose testimony was used as evidence by the prosecution, described similar circumstances surrounding the signing of the interrogation report.

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