Australian One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson, speaking at the CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference in Brisbane, urged conservative voters to withdraw their support for the Coalition. At the same time, she said she was ready to work with the Liberal and National parties if this would help remove the Labor Party from power. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Criticism of climate policy

Hanson criticized the Liberal Party over Australia’s previous climate commitments, including joining the Paris Agreement and supporting net-zero emissions targets. According to her, the Liberals also legislated the safeguard mechanism, while Labor enshrined climate targets in legislation and strengthened them.

The One Nation leader promised to hold a royal commission into net-zero targets if the party comes to power. She also accused the Coalition of creating the position of eSafety Commissioner, which One Nation promises to abolish, considering it an interference with freedom of speech online.

Terms of cooperation with the Coalition

At a press conference, Hanson clarified that she was not proposing a formal coalition. According to her, One Nation is ready to support the Liberal and National parties on budget matters and confidence votes if they lack the votes needed to form a government.

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At the same time, she said she hoped for a different scenario: One Nation would have enough seats for the Liberal and National parties to support the formation of a government led by her. Hanson added that she does not seek cabinet positions in a Coalition government.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor, who also spoke at CPAC, barely mentioned One Nation. He acknowledged mistakes by previous Coalition governments on migration, climate policy and government spending during the pandemic, in particular calling the decision to commit to a net-zero target a mistake.

National Party leader Matt Canavan urged supporters of right-wing forces not to focus on internal disputes and to place the Labor Party last in their electoral preferences at the next election.

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