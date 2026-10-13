Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja arrived at the Seoul High Court in South Korea on October 13 for the first hearing of her appeal against a two-year prison sentence. She arrived at the court in a wheelchair and wearing hospital clothing. The court was also due to consider her request for release on bail, Korea Herald reports.

First-instance verdict

On August 31, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Han to two years in prison for offenses related to political financing and bribery. Among the incidents cited in the case were the transfer of 100 million won, or about $74,000, to Kwon Seong-dong, then a lawmaker from the People Power Party, as well as the provision of luxury items to former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Han denies any wrongdoing. She has been temporarily released from custody several times due to her health condition under court decisions. In April, the Seoul Central District Court extended such a measure for one month after her lawyers said her condition had worsened and that she required hospital treatment. In September 2025, Han underwent heart surgery.

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Investigation into political donations

A separate joint police-prosecutor investigation found that the church made illegal donations totaling 189 million won to at least 132 politicians in 2019–2025. Han and three other church officials were also charged with the alleged embezzlement of 10.5 billion won in church funds.

At the same time, investigators said they found insufficient evidence of Han's direct involvement in the broader political donations. The Unification Church, officially named the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, was founded in South Korea in the 1950s by Moon Sun-myung, Han's late husband.

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