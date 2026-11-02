A Wizz Air flight travelling from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest, Hungary, on Monday following a report of a possible explosive device on board. The passenger aircraft was escorted by a Gripen fighter jet of the Hungarian Air Force.

Landing under fighter jet escort

As RMF24 reports, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi wrote on social media that information had been received about a possible explosive device on board. The crew subsequently changed the route and directed the aircraft to the Hungarian capital.

According to Reuters, the Wizz Air plane landed at Budapest Airport at 12:08. After the landing, the fighter jet returned to the air base in Kecskemét.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Inspection of the aircraft and passengers

Wizz Air said that authorities were conducting a security inspection of the aircraft and passengers. After the landing, police introduced additional measures at the airport.

Due to the operation, one of the runways was temporarily taken out of service. Arrivals and departures were handled using another runway.

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