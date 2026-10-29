Lithuania plans to introduce universal military conscription from 2032. This was announced by the country’s President Gitanas Nauseda after the State Defence Council on Thursday approved the Lithuanian Model of Universal Defence.

Conscription for men and voluntary service for women

According to Interia, after the new system is introduced, approximately 7,500 young men will be called up for service every year. Military service will remain voluntary for women.

Currently, Lithuania has selective conscription: every year, around 5,000 men aged 18 to 22 undergo various forms of training. The new model provides for a transition to a broader military recruitment system.

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Changes to the defence system

The Lithuanian Model of Universal Defence also provides for the creation of a new institution that will coordinate civil defence and ensure the uninterrupted operation of services. It will cooperate with local self-government bodies and the military.

The document establishes a new division of responsibilities between state bodies and provides for the development of unified rules for action in the event of a crisis or war. The authorities must implement the necessary legislative changes by 2027. Separately, the strategy provides for involving Lithuanian businesses in maintaining the operation of infrastructure and supplies, as well as in building stockpiles for a crisis or war.

According to the results of a survey conducted in August, 76.3% of Lithuania’s residents supported universal conscription. More than half of respondents believe the program should be launched immediately.

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